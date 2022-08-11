Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 39.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATRA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

ATRA stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 742,430 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,775,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

