Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $19.27 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

