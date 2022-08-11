AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 14.82.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a one year low of 5.86 and a one year high of 27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.