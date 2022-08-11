Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BW opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $679.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

