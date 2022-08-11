BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.40

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.40 and traded as high as $38.79. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 42,343 shares traded.
BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.76) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $856.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
