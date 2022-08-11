BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.40

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.40 and traded as high as $38.79. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 42,343 shares traded.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.76) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $856.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

