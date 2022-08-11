Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 8,126 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 216.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 437,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,151,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.