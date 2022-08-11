Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 837 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 709.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG opened at $141.18 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

