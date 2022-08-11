Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.9 %

UPS stock opened at $202.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.