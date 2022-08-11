Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,573 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.