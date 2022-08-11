Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 90 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,064.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $923.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

