Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

