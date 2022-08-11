Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

