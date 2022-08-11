Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.65.

EXPE stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

