Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

