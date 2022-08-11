Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 254.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $285,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

YUM opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

