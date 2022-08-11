Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $100,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 4.9 %

SHW opened at $243.74 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

