Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $137,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,842 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $440.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

