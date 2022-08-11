Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

PNC opened at $169.46 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.