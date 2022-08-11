Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $470,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $51.18 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71.

