Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $489,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Target were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $169.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.