Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $95,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Motors were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $37.95 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

