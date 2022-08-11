Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

