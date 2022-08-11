Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after buying an additional 784,735 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $112.01 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $375.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,893 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

