Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $106,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.