Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $182,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $2,081,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE:RRX opened at $142.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.00.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord
In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
