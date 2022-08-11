Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $193,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

