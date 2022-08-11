Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $354,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GSBD opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSBD. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

