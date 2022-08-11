Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 360.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,325,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,142,000 after purchasing an additional 731,748 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

