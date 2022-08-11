Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

