Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.