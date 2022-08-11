Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58.

