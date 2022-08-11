Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,259 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 80.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Shopify were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Shopify by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 3,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.34.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

