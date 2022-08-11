Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 18,871 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $238.68 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.94 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.10.
