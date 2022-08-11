Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,319 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lennar were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

