Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,055 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $78.42 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

