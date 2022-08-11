Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,122 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

