Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,767 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

