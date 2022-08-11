Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after buying an additional 387,746 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 352,900 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 638.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after buying an additional 81,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

