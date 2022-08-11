Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,436 shares of company stock worth $2,879,621. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

