Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Momentive Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 274,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.