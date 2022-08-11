Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,085 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Insider Activity

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.