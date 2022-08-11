Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of BBBY opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $840.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $2,524,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

