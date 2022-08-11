Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $840.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

