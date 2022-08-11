BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in BeiGene by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.59. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

