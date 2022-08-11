BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.25.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $191.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the last quarter.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

