Benchmark Trims Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price to $140.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $146.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. Nova has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $149.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Nova by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,251,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Nova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,217,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,803,000 after buying an additional 193,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 696,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Nova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 155,759 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.