Biora Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 13,614 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 281% compared to the typical volume of 3,576 call options.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Biora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

