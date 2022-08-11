Bloom Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 2,686 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

