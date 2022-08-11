Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Raised to Buy at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has C$51.85 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.33.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

BBD.B opened at C$33.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.91. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.