Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Raised to Buy at Cowen

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has C$51.85 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

BBD.B opened at C$33.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.91. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

