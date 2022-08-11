Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Buy by Cowen

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$51.85 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$23.62.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 13.5 %

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.91. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$57.00.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.