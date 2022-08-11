Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Buy by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$51.85 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$23.62.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.33.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.91. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$57.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

