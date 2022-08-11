Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Performance

BDRBF opened at $26.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Bombardier

Bombardier Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.